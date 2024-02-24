Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

