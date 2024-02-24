Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

