Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

