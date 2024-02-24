Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

