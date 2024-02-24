Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AI opened at $26.16 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

