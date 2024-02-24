Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $981.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.01. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $985.64.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.