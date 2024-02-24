John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.67

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 2860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $873.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

