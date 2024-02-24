John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

JHMM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 119,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

