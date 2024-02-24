Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.14.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

