Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

