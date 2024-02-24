JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

HLLY stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $534.75 million, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

