JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.22

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 205384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

