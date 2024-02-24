Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

