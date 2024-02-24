Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Issues Earnings Results

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.93% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Kaltura updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $209.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.83. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

