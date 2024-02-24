Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,119 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

