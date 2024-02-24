Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 6,791 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

