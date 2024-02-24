Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

