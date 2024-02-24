Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.