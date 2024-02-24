Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

