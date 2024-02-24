Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $331.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

