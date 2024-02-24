Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,621,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,446,194,000 after buying an additional 2,015,139 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 183,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

