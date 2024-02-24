Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

