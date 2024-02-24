Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

