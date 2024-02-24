Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $20.18 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

