Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $23.74 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

