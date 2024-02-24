Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

