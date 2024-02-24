Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $9,511,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.41 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

