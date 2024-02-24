Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

