Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Murphy USA worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $414.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

