Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

AZO opened at $2,757.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,679.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,603.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

