Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

