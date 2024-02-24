Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

SLB stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

