Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $13.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Arbor Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,375. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 190,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

