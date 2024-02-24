Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 246.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 348.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

