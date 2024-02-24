Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 209,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,142. The firm has a market cap of $839.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $5,531,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.