Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.32

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 105082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

