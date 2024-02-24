Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Down to $31.60

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $30.57. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 1,059,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.