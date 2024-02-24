Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.39.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.94 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

