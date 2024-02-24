Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.33.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $508.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.84. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

