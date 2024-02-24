Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KEX stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.08.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
