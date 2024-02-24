Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 161,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kirby by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 665,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

