Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 610 ($7.68) target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 466 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.49. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.44. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.36 ($5.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 689.75 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In related news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £1,004,384.52 ($1,264,649.36). Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

