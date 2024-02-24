Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 408,190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.