Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 28th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 963,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

