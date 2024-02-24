Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.63

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $112.71, with a volume of 114836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

