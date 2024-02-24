Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Earnings Results

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter.
Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.3 %
LNVGY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Lenovo Group
