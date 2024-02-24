Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Earnings Results

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LNVGY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

