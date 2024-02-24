LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

