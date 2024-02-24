Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.24

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.24 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 26350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

