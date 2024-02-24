Lido Staked ETH Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,953.71 or 0.05776113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and approximately $32.70 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,799,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,805,062.10805801. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,946.71620277 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $32,755,374.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

