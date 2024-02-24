Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $447.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.54. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $322.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

