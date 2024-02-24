LINK Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $30.65 or 0.00059972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $233.52 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,618,515 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

